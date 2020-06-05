Regulatory News:

In 2015, the Carrefour Group (Paris:CA) made a commitment to reduce its store-related carbon footprint by 40% by 2025 (vs. 2010). Since 2019, this reduction is already of 39%. Today, Carrefour is committed to going further by working together with its customers and suppliers to improve the way we produce and consume: more local, eco-designed, reducing packaging, more vegetable proteins... To achieve this, Carrefour is raising its ambition by setting itself this new target of -30% carbon emissions on products sold in its stores, i.e. the equivalent of 20 megatons of CO 2 less.

These new objectives have been approved by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) led by the CDP, the Global Compact, the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the WWF, confirming Carrefour's commitment to the 2°C scenario developed by the IPCC.

Outperformance on the initial climate commitments

In 2015, the Group embarked on a transparent initiative to transform its business model and limit its environmental impact. To do this, it set itself ambitious targets to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, aligned with the IPCC's 2°C scenario. Carrefour therefore undertook to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2025 and by 70% by 2050 (compared with 2010 levels). In 2019, Carrefour achieved a 39% reduction for its stores.

The Group's performance has been recognized by third-party bodies tasked with measuring the deployment of this plan: Carrefour is among the top 5 global retailers in terms of CSR according to the DJSI (Dow Jones Sustainability World Index) and the Group obtained an A rating in the CDP's annual list in 2019, which ranks the Group as the leading French retailer and, more globally, among the 2% of leading companies in the fight against climate change in the world.

New climate ambition for 2020

In light of these results, the group is updating its climate plan for 2020 in order to raise its ambition for its stores (scopes 1 and 2). Carrefour is also supplementing its climate plan with ambitious new commitments on products sold in stores (scope 3), covering production by suppliers (responsible for 72% of emissions), use by customers (responsible for 12% of emissions) and transportation of goods (responsible for 5% of emissions).

For its stores (Scopes 1 and 2): Carrefour has set itself the target of cutting its greenhouse gas emissions by 30% between now and 2030 and by 55% between now and 2040 (compared with 2019 levels). Gas, electricity and refrigerants used in store are the retailer's main sources of direct emissions of greenhouse gas.

For its products (scope 3): Carrefour has structured its product climate action plan around three priorities:

Production of goods by suppliers: Reduce emissions linked to the purchase of goods and services by 30% by 2030, compared to 2019. This corresponds to a reduction of 20 megatons of CO 2 in collaboration with its suppliers, by offering more plant-based alternatives, local products or by reducing the use of packaging and plastic;

Product use by customers: Reduce product-related emissions fuels and electronics by 27.5% by 2030, compared to 2019, by offering decarbonated alternatives and eco-designed products;

Downstream freight transport of goods: Reduce CO 2 emissions related to downstream transport by 20% by 2030, compared to 2019, by optimizing logistics models and developing alternatives to the use of diesel; we plan to triple our fleet of biomethane trucks in France by 2022 (332 trucks by the end of 2019).

Acceleration of the transformation of the production and distribution model, begun in 2015

Carrefour has set up an energy efficiency plan for each store, replacing refrigerants in cold production plants and is developing partnerships to produce photovoltaic electricity, as with Urbasolar. Today, Carrefour is the leading self-consumer of renewable energy in France.

Along with more than 800 companies, Carrefour is thus committed to keeping global warming below 2°C in 2100 compared to pre-industrial temperatures.

*A leading climate change rating agency that lists 525 investors with assets of $96 billion.

About the Carrefour Group

With a multi-format network of some 12,300 stores in more than 30 countries, the Carrefour Group is one of the world's leading food retailers. Carrefour welcomes 105 million customers throughout the world and recorded revenue of €80.7 billion in 2019. It has more than 320,000 employees who help to make Carrefour the world leader in the food transition for everyone, providing everybody with access to high-quality, affordable food every day, in all locations.

For more information, visit www.carrefour.com, or find us on Twitter (@GroupeCarrefour) and LinkedIn (Carrefour).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200605005101/en/

Contacts:

Carrefour Press Office

Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 47 88 80 Email: presse_groupe@carrefour.com