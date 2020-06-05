8 Figure Closers: Top 10 Ecom Entrepreneurs Helping People During The COVID-19 Recession

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2020 / In these crazy economic times where brick-and-mortar businesses are shutting down and huge retailers are facing losses in the millions, the ecommerce industry has instead been facing a massive spike in sales and revenue. Let's take a look at 2020's Top 10 Ecommerce Entrepreneurs who are not only taking advantage of the current economic environment, but are also currently finding ways to impact and influence more people to step out of survival mode and step into thrival through their message, products, and services:

1. Kevin Zhang

Kevin Zhang (@kevinzhangofficial) is a serial eCommerce entrepreneur and the CEO of Kreator eCommerce, a global business with over 60 team members. Age 23, Kevin was proclaimed the "eCommerce Rookie of the Year" by Affiliate World and is the youngest member of the Forbes Business Council. Aside from managing his business, Kevin's an advocate for eCommerce education and is currently helping thousands of students around the world navigate the uncertainties of COVID19 by offering free online trainings, teaching them how they can boot strap their own eCommerce business from scratch.

2. Daniel Philip

Daniel Philip (@its.danielphilip) is the founder of Atlas Creative Group, a global 8 figure holding company that builds, sells and acquires brands. Over 3 years ACG has become one of Asia's fastest growing companies with over 450 staff, growing 25 ecommerce brands such as Cuzette, Vente Smile, Falcon Scooters, etc. The secret to Daniel's success is in building and inspiring high performing teams that are able to lead each brand. Along with running ACG and flying between offices, Daniel helps budding entrepreneurs build their personal brand and grow teams.

3. Luke Belmar

Luke Belmar (@lukebelmar) is best known for having successfully built the third-largest Instagram growth agency in the world, with 14,000+ monthly customers in 9 countries and consistently generates millions per month in ecommerce dropshipping and Instagram influencer marketing. In a digital era filled with fake gurus that have small track records and no credentials, Luke and his business partner Steve Tan (@heystevetan) have spent the last 12 months developing the first ever LIVE weekly coaching program designed to help businesses owners become full stack entrepreneurs. Every week, an industry expert or renowned entrepreneur will coach you on a new aspect of business designed to help you become well rounded. No nonsense "free live trainings", or up-sell webinars. Pure value designed to help you become a little better every week. Luke and Steve have decided to accelerate the launch to help entrepreneurs during COVID. Guru Free Zone Here.

4. Harls Cannard & Cory Hill

Harls Cannard (@harls_cannard) & Cory Hill (@cory_hill_amz) have been flipping the ecommerce world upside down and are responsible for helping 100's of business owners & entrepreneurs from around the world explosively drive revenue & scale with the latest tested & proven digital marketing initiatives. They utilise a proven sales generating system to grow businesses and are currently helping their clients support the implementation and adaptation of these structures to cushion against the economic repercussions so their clients can relax, while scaling and grow their profit and ROI during these tough economic times.

5. Chase Hero

After being incarcerated at a young age to just barely escaping poverty, Chase Hero (@chasehero) realized he was blessed with a second chance. Harnessing the sales prowess he learned in the streets, Chase built a 9-figure tech business. He achieved his success by focusing on subscription sales, but more importantly, by maintaining strong relationships with each and every customer. To help people thrive in these unprecedented times, The Watchers have released their trade secrets in the one industry that's been thriving through good times and bad - ecommerce, for just $1.

6. Anatoliy Labinskiy

Anatoliy Labinskiy (@ecombyanatoliy) story is a perfect example of life when everything goes against us to become successful. In less than 5 years, he went from a simple waiter to a successful businessman and a 4-time owner of 7 figure winner awards in the ecommerce space. He owns an ads management agency called Golden Stream Media; which generates 7 figure results for his clients. His agency is helping ecommerce entrepreneurs maximise opportunities during COVID-19 recession by providing a professional team to work on their business from day one.

7. Aaron Ball

Aaron Ball (@aaronball30) is a digital marketer and agency owner of 5 years, and has also spent the last 3 flipping items online through dropshipping amassing multiple 6 figure stores. He specializes in Funnels, FacebookAds, and Ecommerce, and also offers business consulting. In these tough economic times, Aaron is helping business owners increase their sales online drastically. Aaron has been a huge inspiration to his audience to always keep pushing forward and remain positive through the journey. Then we can't forget his golden message: "The One Who Stunts Last Wins"!

8. Reuben Deleon

Reuben Deleon (@reuben.deleon) went from struggling in school and dropping out of college after the first year to becoming a 21-year-old serial entrepreneur acquiring close to $400k in available credit. He and his team have funded over $6M in under a year and is now teaching what he knows about credit to his group of 220 students. During these challenging times, Reuben and his partner, Bobby Davenport, are currently running a strong credit repair business servicing hundreds of clients to get people on track with their overall credit health.

9. Damien Coughlan

Damien Coughlan (@theirishmarketer) is a 7 figure entrepreneur with a Masters in Ecommerce. Damien worked at the Apple headquarters in Silicon Valley prior to entrepreneurship. Damien has built and sold Shopify stores, and co-launched the Marketers Mansion in Arizona, a house where over 800 people came to visit and learn ecommerce for free. With many brick and mortar businesses failing, Damien and his team are helping businesses in need to migrate online. He also has a free 50-page ebook on what is working right now in the world of ecommerce.

10. Cayden Jett

Cayden Jett Koysani (@cayden.jett) is an ecommerce visionary and serial entrepreneur who specializes in mastering Amazon sales growth and strategic worldwide distribution. Cayden has privately mentored several in the industry to six and seven figure incomes and has now begun to offer exclusive mentoring opportunities to the public via his newly launched site. During this current pandemic, Cayden has worked tirelessly helping thousands globally fulfill important orders and giving back with acts of philanthropy, all while guiding his close following to financial self-sufficiency in this trying time.

