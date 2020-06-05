Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Annual Report available on NSM

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 March 2020.

Electronic copies of the Company's Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 March 2020 are available on the National Storage Mechanism website: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Invesco website: http://www.invesco.co.uk/pigit.

Hard copies of the annual report will be posted to shareholders shortly and can be requested from the Company Secretary at the Company's correspondence address, 43-45 Portman Square, London W1H 6LY.

.

Paul Griggs

for and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited

Company Secretary

5 June 2020