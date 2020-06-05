On May 29, 2020, Kopy Goldfields AB (publ) (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company has entered into a conditional agreement to acquire all shares of Amur Gold Company Limited through a reverse takeover. According to the press release the transaction is conditional upon, inter alia, Nasdaq Stockholm's approval on continued admission to trading of the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The current rules of First North Growth Market state that a listed company can be given observation status if the company plans to make an extensive change in its business or organization so that the issuer upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares of Kopy Goldfields AB (publ) (KOPY, ISIN code SE0002245548, order book ID 77457) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB Elias Skog Carolina Lind Head of Enforcement & Investigations Regulatory Compliance Specialist