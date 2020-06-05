OSSIAM WORLD MINIMUM VARIANCE NR UCITS ETF (WDMV) OSSIAM WORLD MINIMUM VARIANCE NR: delisting and liquidation of the sub-fund 05-Jun-2020 / 09:04 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. OSSIAM LUX Société d'investissement à capital variable Registered office: 49 Avenue J.F. Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg - Grand Duchy of Luxembourg RCS Number B. 160 071 (the "Company") Luxembourg, June 5, 2020, Dear Shareholders, We would like to inform you that the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has resolved, in accordance with article 24 of the articles of incorporation of the Company, to liquidate the sub-fund OSSIAM WORLD MINIMUM VARIANCE NR (ISIN: LU0799656342) (the "Sub-Fund") that has demonstrated small levels of demand and assets under management, while focusing on key areas of growth with the intention of bringing the sub-funds of the Company in line with current and future investor demand for better serving the needs of shareholders. The liquidation of the Sub-Fund will take place on July 8, 2020 (the "Liquidation Date"). Due to the liquidation of the Sub-Fund, the Board has resolved to cancel the listing of the share classes of the Sub-Fund on the following Stock Exchanges with effect of the following dates (the "Delisting Date"). The Board has also resolved to cancel the right of the Sub-Fund to be traded on the following Stock Exchanges with effect as of the business day following the "Last Trading Date": Stock Exchange Last Trading Date Delisting Date Luxembourg Stock Exchange July 7, 2020 July 8, 2020 Euronext Paris London Stock Exchange Borsa Italiana SIX Swiss Exchange Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Deutsche Börse Redemption or subscription requests for shares in the Sub-Fund (the "Shares") may be made in the usual manner for processing in accordance with the prospectus of the Company (the "Prospectus") prior to the Last Trading Date. Such redemptions will be free of redemption charge up to the Last Trading Date. From the day after the Last Trading Date to the Liquidation Date, no further subscriptions and redemptions will be accepted. Accordingly, the sale or purchase of Shares in the Sub-Fund on the secondary market may only take place until the close of business on the Last Trading Day. Please note that the Company does not charge any redemption charge (the "Redemption Charge") for the sale of Shares in the secondary market. However, shareholders should note that orders in the secondary market may incur costs over which the Company has no control and to which the above disapplication of the Redemption Charge does not apply. Redemption or subscription for Shares on the secondary market of the relevant above Stock Exchanges will be possible until the Last Trading Date. Following the liquidation of the Sub-Fund, the liquidation proceeds will be distributed to the remaining shareholders proportionnally to the number of Shares held by each shareholder prior to the liquidation. Liquidation proceeds which may not be distributed to their beneficiaries upon the implementation of the redemption will be deposited with the Caisse de Consignation (the Luxembourg public trust office) on behalf of the persons entitled thereto. Shareholders are informed that, by derogation of the provisions contained in the Prospectus in the Chapter entitled "Charges and Expenses", the liquidation expenses shall not be borne by the shareholders of the Sub-Fund but will be borne by OSSIAM, acting as management company of the Company. Shareholders are also informed that the next Prospectus will take into account the liquidation of the Sub-Fund. Any further information in relation to the termination of the Sub-Fund may be obtained by sending an email to info@ossiam.com. Shareholders should consult their own professional advisers as to the specific tax implications of the termination under the laws of the countries of their nationality, residence, domicile or incorporation. If any of the above is not clear you should seek advice from your stockbroker, bank manager, legal adviser, accountant or other independent financial advisor. Yours faithfully, The board of directors of Ossiam Lux ISIN: LU0799656342 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: WDMV LEI Code: 549300AWGH9QKY37W566 Sequence No.: 68190 EQS News ID: 1063937 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 05, 2020 04:04 ET (08:04 GMT)