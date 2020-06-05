Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) announced today that the Baker Hughes international rig count for May 2020 was 805 down 110 from the 915 counted in April 2020, and down 321 from the 1,126 counted in May 2019. The international offshore rig count for May 2020 was 195, down 33 from the 228 counted in April 2020, and down 45 from the 240 counted in May 2019.

The average U.S. rig count for May 2020 was 348, down 218 from the 566 counted in April 2020, and down 638 from the 986 counted in May 2019. The average Canadian rig count for May 2020 was 23, down 10 from the 33 counted in April 2020, and down 47 from the 60 counted in May 2019.

The worldwide rig count for May 2020 was 1,176, down 338 from the 1,514 counted in April 2020, and down 1,006 from the 2,182 counted in May 2019.

May 2020 Rig Counts

May 2020 April 2020 May 2019 Land Offshore Total Month Variance Land Offshore Total Land Offshore Total Latin America 32 30 62 -27 53 36 89 149 30 179 Europe 85 26 111 -1 89 23 112 142 44 186 Africa 58 3 61 -42 83 20 103 101 22 123 Middle East 331 44 375 -45 367 53 420 356 54 410 Asia Pacific 104 92 196 5 95 96 191 138 90 228 International 610 195 805 -110 687 228 915 886 240 1,126 United States 335 13 348 -218 548 18 566 965 21 986 Canada 21 2 23 -10 32 1 33 67 3 70 North America 356 15 371 -228 580 19 599 1,032 24 1,056 Worldwide 966 210 1,176 -338 1,267 247 1,514 1,918 264 2,182

About the Baker Hughes Rig Counts

The Baker Hughes rig counts are counts of the number of drilling rigs actively exploring for or developing oil or natural gas in the U.S., Canada and international markets. The Company has issued the rig counts as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Hughes Tool Company began weekly counts of the U.S. and Canadian drilling activity. The monthly international rig count was initiated in 1975.

The North American rig count is scheduled to be released at noon Central Time on the last working day of each week. The international rig count is scheduled to be released on the last working day of the first week of the month at 5:00 a.m. Central Time. Additional detailed information on the Baker Hughes rig counts is available on our rig count site.

About Baker Hughes:

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and with operations in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com

