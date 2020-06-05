Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) announced today that the Baker Hughes international rig count for May 2020 was 805 down 110 from the 915 counted in April 2020, and down 321 from the 1,126 counted in May 2019. The international offshore rig count for May 2020 was 195, down 33 from the 228 counted in April 2020, and down 45 from the 240 counted in May 2019.
The average U.S. rig count for May 2020 was 348, down 218 from the 566 counted in April 2020, and down 638 from the 986 counted in May 2019. The average Canadian rig count for May 2020 was 23, down 10 from the 33 counted in April 2020, and down 47 from the 60 counted in May 2019.
The worldwide rig count for May 2020 was 1,176, down 338 from the 1,514 counted in April 2020, and down 1,006 from the 2,182 counted in May 2019.
May 2020 Rig Counts
May 2020
April 2020
May 2019
|Land
|Offshore
|Total
|Month Variance
|Land
|Offshore
|Total
|Land
|Offshore
|Total
|Latin America
32
30
62
-27
53
36
89
149
30
179
|Europe
85
26
111
-1
89
23
112
142
44
186
|Africa
58
3
61
-42
83
20
103
101
22
123
|Middle East
331
44
375
-45
367
53
420
356
54
410
|Asia Pacific
104
92
196
5
95
96
191
138
90
228
|International
610
195
805
-110
687
228
915
886
240
1,126
|United States
335
13
348
-218
548
18
566
965
21
986
|Canada
21
2
23
-10
32
1
33
67
3
70
|North America
356
15
371
-228
580
19
599
1,032
24
1,056
|Worldwide
966
210
1,176
-338
1,267
247
1,514
1,918
264
2,182
About the Baker Hughes Rig Counts
The Baker Hughes rig counts are counts of the number of drilling rigs actively exploring for or developing oil or natural gas in the U.S., Canada and international markets. The Company has issued the rig counts as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Hughes Tool Company began weekly counts of the U.S. and Canadian drilling activity. The monthly international rig count was initiated in 1975.
The North American rig count is scheduled to be released at noon Central Time on the last working day of each week. The international rig count is scheduled to be released on the last working day of the first week of the month at 5:00 a.m. Central Time. Additional detailed information on the Baker Hughes rig counts is available on our rig count site.
About Baker Hughes:
Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and with operations in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com
