Lyxor Euro Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Acc (CRPX LN) Lyxor Euro Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jun-2020 / 11:36 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Euro Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 04-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 150.9505 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5017000 CODE: CRPX LN ISIN: LU1829219127 ISIN: LU1829219127 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRPX LN Sequence No.: 68329 EQS News ID: 1064303 End of Announcement EQS News Service

