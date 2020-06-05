World's Renown Law Firm Kim & Chang Became GG56 Ltd.'s Legal Partner

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2020 / GG56 Ltd. signed a contract with the largest and most distinguished law firm in South Korea, Kim & Chang. The contract was signed by the Senior Foreign Attorney Won Bong Hee of Kim & Chang and Chairman Mr. Kim Young Kun of GG56.

As GG56's legal adviser, Kim & Chang will be responsible to assist GG56 with all sorts of international legal aid, starting from advice and guidance to preparing and reviewing legal documents.

Founded in 1973 by attorney Kim Young Moo, Kim & Chang has now over 1200 attorneys who are trained and licensed in overseas arbitrations. Since 2016, Kim & Chang is placed each year in the World's Top 100 Law Firms by the American Lawyer Magazine and is the only Korean Law Firm in this top list. The Law firm was also chosen the "South Korean National Law Firm of the Year" by the Chambers Asia-Pacific Awards 2020.

The ceremony to celebrate the signing of the contract took place on June 2nd, 2020 at the Kim & Chang Head Office. At the ceremony were present Won Bong Hee, senior foreign attorney at Banking and Security Practices of Kim & Chang, GG56 Chairman, Kim Young Kun as well as GG56 Europe President Ko Jin Suk. Won Bong Hee is also the legal adviser of GG56 Ltd.

GG56 firmly believes that by signing this agreement, GG56 Ltd. has got a strong partner that will safeguard the development of its further projects.

GG56 Ltd. (Global Good 5 Ocean 6 Continents), is a Hong Kong-based global tourism company that aims to provide information and access to the tourism market by using smart devices (Tour Smart Device, Cryptocurrency ATM, Cryptocurrency POS, etc.). Its goal is to advance the global tourism industry to the fourth industrial revolutionary technology and realize the Global Good Tourism Ecosystem by returning part of the profits from it to society through donations.

