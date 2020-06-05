Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 04-June-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 271.14p

INCLUDING current year revenue 273.22p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 264.08p

INCLUDING current year revenue 266.16p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16