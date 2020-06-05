GAN Limited (the "Company" or "GAN") (NASDAQ: GAN), a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to the U.S. land-based casino industry, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, after market close on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 11:00 AM ET to discuss these financial results.
Conference Call Details
|Date/Time:
|Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 11:00 AM ET
Participant Dial-In Numbers:
United States Canada:
877-407-8629
United Kingdom:
0-800-756-3429
International:
201-493-6715
To access the call, please dial in approximately five minutes before the start time. An accompanying slide presentation will be available in PDF format on the "Results and Presentations" page of the Company's website (http://gan.com/investors/results-and-presentations) after issuance of the earnings release.
Webcast
The call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the following link: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/gan/mediaframe/38689/indexl.html.
About GAN Limited
GAN is a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to the U.S. land-based casino industry. GAN has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming.
Contacts:
Investors:
GAN
Jack Wielebinski
Head of Investor Relations
(214) 799-4660
jwielebinski@GAN.com
The Equity Group
Adam Prior
(212) 371-8660
aprior@equityny.com
Carolyne Sohn
(415) 568-2255
csohn@equityny.com