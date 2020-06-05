GAN Limited (the "Company" or "GAN") (NASDAQ: GAN), a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to the U.S. land-based casino industry, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, after market close on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 11:00 AM ET to discuss these financial results.

Conference Call Details

Date/Time: Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 11:00 AM ET Participant Dial-In Numbers: United States Canada: 877-407-8629 United Kingdom: 0-800-756-3429 International: 201-493-6715

To access the call, please dial in approximately five minutes before the start time. An accompanying slide presentation will be available in PDF format on the "Results and Presentations" page of the Company's website (http://gan.com/investors/results-and-presentations) after issuance of the earnings release.

Webcast

The call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the following link: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/gan/mediaframe/38689/indexl.html.

About GAN Limited

GAN is a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to the U.S. land-based casino industry. GAN has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200605005092/en/

Contacts:

Investors:



GAN

Jack Wielebinski

Head of Investor Relations

(214) 799-4660

jwielebinski@GAN.com



The Equity Group

Adam Prior

(212) 371-8660

aprior@equityny.com



Carolyne Sohn

(415) 568-2255

csohn@equityny.com