SponsorsOne Inc.: SponsorsOne Adds Entire Staff of Renowned Digital Marketing Agency, Vapor Studio, To Become Its In-House Branding Team

Agency's Founder Mr. Ricardo Camarga Appointed Company's Chief Branding Officer

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2020 / SponsorsOne Inc., (CSE:SPO)(Frankfurt:5SO)(OTC PINK:SPONF), a company that utilizes its proprietary platform that combines digital marketing, wholesale and retail distribution, branding and operational & funding capital, giving it a competitive first-mover advantage in rapidly building, launching and selling proprietary brands focused in the craft Alcohol, Functional Beverage and Cannabis Sectors, today announced that it has added the entire staff of Vapor Studio to its newly created Branding Division, to be headed by Vapor's founder, Mr. Ricardo Camargo, who will become the company's, Chief Branding Officer.

Vapor is a boutique brand design and digital marketing agency that is focused on unique perspectives on product design and branding which utilizes a specialized design process that strategically adds new value to voids in the marketplace, to create a proprietary new branded line of products for the company's line of proprietary existing and new products. Vapor's clients included adidas, Nike, Boardriders, Skullcandy, Oakley, Fossil, Medterra, W Hotels, TaylorMade, Timberland, Pepsi, and Boost Mobile.

Mr. Camargo represents a new breed of creative leaders and has over 20 years' experience as a creative director and strategist in global brand space. Because of his experience, passion, and knowledge of consumer culture and a proven track record of growing iconic consumer brands, he has evolved into a creative, strategic, and business leader. He specializes in innovative "brand design" for early-stage and established companies and brands. He has worked across a range of verticals including Consumer Packaged Goods, Food & Beverage, Hospitality, Telecommunications, and Consumer Electronics.

Mr. Camargo said: "My entire staff and I are a perfect fit with SponsorsOne. They create their own proprietary products utilizing their technology and we will bring those products to market. While at Vapor we developed a unique hybrid agency structure. In our California studio, strategy teams worked directly with visualization teams to create an atmosphere of holistic thinking. Our unique culture gave us the ability to deliver seamless, fully integrated brand experiences that inspire consumers to think, feel, and engage more deeply. We created holistic brand solutions for companies that want to influence the world in exceptional ways." He continued: "We have the resources and skillset to build brands from inception or reinvent legacy brands. Our work takes us from early consumer insights and strategy to brand building to communication development, product line architecture through all go-to-market tactical execution."

Myles Bartholomew, CEO of SponsorsOne, added: "We have always had the ability to create new proprietary products, and now, with this addition, the company has the in-house resources to fully develop these products into world-class brands… which we believe will drive increased revenues for our shareholders at a quicker pace."

