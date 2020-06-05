The Financial and Capital Market Commission (FCMC) on 04.06.2020. has received SIA "Pharma Invest" application withdrawing the 05.05.2020. application of SIA "Pharma Invest" to receive the permission to make a voluntary takeover bid for AS "Olainfarm" shares. The withdrawal made taking into account that the share price indicated in the prospectus of the voluntary takeover bid is not in line with the current market situation. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.