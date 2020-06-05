American Rebel Holdings Inc.: American Rebel Safe Sales Continue Record Pace Driven by Increased Gun Sales

Gun Sales Top Previous Marks, Likely to Surge in June

Protests, Looting and Riots Increase Already High Levels of Uncertainty

KANSAS CITY, MO / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2020 / The FBI has reported more than 3 million background checks through its National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) last month, the third highest monthly total on record. In fact, May 2020's total of 3,091,455 and March 2020's total of 3,740,688 and are the third highest and the highest monthly total to date, the second highest total being December 2015's total of 3,314,594. The FBI does not track handgun sales, but NICS data is a reliable indicator of firearm sales trends and indications point to an increase in sales for June. News reports across the country have captured long lines at gun stores as protests, looting and riots increase already high levels of uncertainty. Earlier this week President Donald Trump announced he would deploy the U.S. Military to stop the "riots and lawlessness," further stimulating demand for individuals to seek guns. One survey of firearm sales has found sales up 78% year over year for the last week of May and an online ammo dealer reports sales up over 600% from last year. American Rebel is pleased to report the increase in gun and ammo sales have correlated to increases in gun safe sales and increases in sales of American Rebel's concealed carry backpacks. "We're shipping safes to our dealers as fast as we can make them," said American Rebel CEO Andy Ross.

The increase in gun sales and gun safe sales has been good for publicly-traded companies in the industry, such as Smith & Wesson (SWBI) which hit its 52-week high of $16.28 on Tuesday, a level not topped seen since September 2017. Ammunition maker Vista Outdoors (VSTO) hit its 52-week high of $11.96 on Monday.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:AREB) is a fully reporting wholesale and retail sales company of safes and concealed carry apparel and backpacks based in Lenexa, Kansas, and Nashville, Tennessee. The company recognizes the need to safely secure assets, most vital which include firearms, valuables, and secured substances; and to be concealed and safe. American Rebel is currently focused on fulfilling the need for an ever-growing gun storage solution demand as well as operate in the concealed carry market to meet the needs of nearly 20M concealed carry permit holders as well as individuals exercising their Second Amendment rights in 11 permit-less states not required to have permits. The gun safe market is a $2B sector and the concealed carry market is an over $1B sector and both sectors are poised for continued growth as gun sales have increased over 60% since 2010 and there are an estimated 400 million guns in the US alone. Additionally, American Rebel has also recognized the opportunity to meet inventory locking requirements with safe applications for cannabis dispensaries. Dispensaries are required to lock their inventory after hours and American Rebel safes satisfy those requirements. To meet this opportunity, American Rebel designed the first Inventory Control Safe customized for the $35B cannabis industry. American Rebel utilizes the Harley-Davidson model of a lifestyle brand known for their higher-priced item (motorcycles and safes) supported by lower-priced brand building items. For more information on American Rebel, go to www.AmericanRebel.com.

Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended: with the exception of the historical information contained in this release, the matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or mutually impact the matters herein described for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, projected revenues from the sales of its products through its other on-line channels, estimated market for its products, and statements about achieving its other development, growth, commercialization, financial and staffing objectives. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent filing on Form S-1, annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q and other filings made with the SEC. Copies of these reports are available from the SEC's website or without charge from the Company.

