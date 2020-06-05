MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) NORNICKEL TO HOST A CONFERENCE CALL ABOUT THE FUEL LEAK IN NORILSK 05-Jun-2020 / 15:42 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS RELEASE 5 June 2020 Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company") the world's largest of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. NORNICKEL TO HOST A CONFERENCE CALL ABOUT THE FUEL LEAK IN NORILSK Moscow - Nornickel will host a conference call dedicated to the fuel leak at Heat and Power Plant -3 in Norilsk for investors and analysts at 6:00 pm Moscow time (4:00 pm London/11:00 am New York) on June 9. Conference call will be held in English and hosted by Sergey Dyachenko, First Vice-President, Chief Operating Officer, Sergey Malyshev, Senior Vice-President, Chief Financial Officer, and Vladimir Zhukov, Vice President, Investor Relations. PIN: 6332708 Numbers for the call: Russia +7 499 609 1260 UK +44 (0) 20 8089 2860 USA +1 334 777 6978 Toll Free: Russia 8 800 100 3687 UK 0 800 756 3333 USA 800 367 2403 ABOUT THE COMPANY MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products. The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa. MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are traded over the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges. Media Relations: Investor Relations: Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru ISIN: US55315J1025 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: MNOD Sequence No.: 68406 EQS News ID: 1064513 End of Announcement EQS News Service

