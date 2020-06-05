Lenta PLC (LNTA;LNTR) Lenta PLC: AGM Notice 2020 05-Jun-2020 / 15:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 5 June 2020 Lenta PLC (the "Company") Distribution by the Company of notice of its 2020 Annual General Meeting (together with the proxy form relating thereto, the "AGM Notice") The Company announces that the AGM Notice has today been dispatched to shareholders. The Annual General Meeting will be held at 10 a.m. local time on Wednesday 22 July 2020 at 112B Savushkina str., St.Petersburg, Russia. Holders of Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") can instruct Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (as Depository) as to the voting of the ordinary shares in the Company represented by such GDRs using the forms provided by the Depositary separately, and in accordance with the requirements and schedule established by it. Further details are available at www.adr.db.com [1]. The AGM Notice, along with the Company's annual report and 2019 consolidated financial statements, can be viewed on the Company's website at www.lentainvestor.com [2]. In accordance with Listing Rule 14.3.6, electronic copies of these documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism [3]. For further information, please contact: Ms. Maria Rybina Head of Investor Relations 112B Savushkina Street Saint Petersburg Russia 197374 Telephone: +7 812 363 28 44 ISIN: US52634T2006, US52634T1016 Category Code: AGM TIDM: LNTA;LNTR LEI Code: 213800OMCE8QATH73N15 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 68407 EQS News ID: 1064569 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=819ee825ea44043c4db2ca0906d97e93&application_id=1064569&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7b02fd0089c43ad819982a795a635ba5&application_id=1064569&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1e84eb6c3310c93f7fb161c09372521b&application_id=1064569&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 05, 2020 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)