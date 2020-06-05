The "UK Easter 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer dynamics and spending habits of British consumers for Easter. The report analyses the market, the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes.
This year, Easter was significantly impacted by the coronavirus, driving down overall shopper penetration and spend across categories. Retail shopper penetration declined 8.8ppts to 66.5%, with leisure spend severely impacted with penetration falling from 18.6% in 2019 to zero in 2020, with non-essential retailers and leisure locations including restaurants and cinemas, closed due to government measures.
Key Highlights
- Despite being the most resilient Easter category, with fewer people hosting Easter celebrations, consumers chose not to splurge on their food drink shopping and penetration within typically more expensive sub-categories such as fish and delicatessen products declined.
- More UK consumers felt worse off financially compared to 2019 with 34.4% stating that they felt worse off in 2020 compared to 2019 this is a stark rise in comparison to 22% of consumers that felt worse off this time last year, which was reflected in this year's Easter spend.
- The percentage of Easter shoppers purchasing gifts fell from 83.4% in 2019 to 80.5% this year, with penetrations falling across all sub-categories due to the impact of COVID-19.
