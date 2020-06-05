Neutra Corp: Neutra Issues Clarification on Hemp-Handling License

SUGAR LAND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2020 / Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) wishes to clarify a recent press release regarding its Texas Department of Agriculture hemp-handling license. Neutra and its wholly-owned subsidiary, VIVIS, legally produce and manufacture hemp-based products under this license at Neutra's recently opened production facility in Houston. The company does not currently cultivate its own hemp. Instead, it obtains high-quality biomass from licensed outside sources. Neutra intends to eventually grow its own hemp, which would make the company vertically integrated for every step in the process, but it does not do so at present.

Neutra Corp. (NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company with a focus on bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multibillion-dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture-one where in which consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving hemp-based CBD market, in which the Company intends to participate. For more information, visit the Company's website at https://neutrainc.com

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipate" or similar expressions.

