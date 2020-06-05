The global retail logistics market is poised to grow by USD 451.47 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the rise in international retailing. In addition, the use of sustainable logistics is anticipated to boost the growth of the retail logistics market.

International retailers are becoming intensely competitive due to the increasing globalization and availability of new market opportunities. As a result, they are setting up new outlets in emerging markets such as APAC. The number of trade and e-commerce opportunities has further grown due to the rising penetration of the Internet. Growth in international retailing is propelling the growth of trade corridors, which facilitate transportation between geographical regions. Various companies transport products such as apparel, fruits, vegetables, and electronics across borders through these economic corridors. This is leading to an increase in the demand for retail logistic services to facilitate the transportation of these products. Thus, the rise in international retailing is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Retail Logistics Companies:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. operates the business under various segments such as Transportation and Sourcing. The company offers retail logistic services such as truckload ocean, air, customs, intermodal, and other transportation and logistic services.

Deutsche Post AG

Deutsche Post AG offers products through the following business units: PeP, Express, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Functions. The company offers retail logistic services such as transportation and distribution, warehousing and fulfillment, and more. The company also provides customized supply chain solutions.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. operates under various business segments, namely US, Other North America, Latin America, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, and Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers retail logistic services such as transportation and supply chain.

FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. offers products through the following business segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services. The company offers retail logistic services such as supply chain solutions. They also provides solutions for optimizing retail and e-commerce fulfillment.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. offers products through the following business segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The company offers various retail logistic services.

Retail Logistics Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Conventional retail logistics

E-commerce retail logistics

Retail Logistics Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

