Freitag, 05.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
WKN: 555200 ISIN: DE0005552004 Ticker-Symbol: DPW 
Xetra
05.06.20
17:06 Uhr
31,750 Euro
+1,060
+3,45 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE POST AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE POST AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,80031,81017:22
31,79031,80017:22
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CH ROBINSON
CH ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CH ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC74,00+1,37 %
DEUTSCHE POST AG31,750+3,45 %
