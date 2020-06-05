Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) Result of AGM 05-Jun-2020 / 15:40 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Global Ports Holding PLC Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting The Company's AGM was held today at 11.00 BST. Resolutions 1 to 11 (inclusive) were passed as ordinary resolutions. Resolutions 12 to 15 (inclusive) were passed as special resolutions. As at the close of business on 4 June 2020, the Company had 62,826,963 ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each in issue (with no shares held in treasury). The final votes received in respect of each resolution put to the meeting were as set out below. Votes for % Votes % Total % of the Votes (including Votes against Votes numbe Company's withheld** discretionary for against r issued votes) of share votes capital cast* represented by votes cast* Ordinary Resolutions 1. To 48,335,521 100.00 1,135 0.00 48,33 76.94 337 receive 6,656 the annual report and account s 2. To 47,908,058 99.12 427,623 0.88 48,33 76.93 1,132 approve 5,681 the Directo rs' remuner ation report 3. To 47,931,626 99.17 402,450 0.83 48,33 76.93 2,917 re-elec 4,076 t Mehmet Kutman as a Directo r 4. To 48,301,280 99.93 32,616 0.07 48,33 76.93 2,917 re-elec 4,076 t Aysegül Bensel as a Directo r 5. To re-elec t the Rt. Hon. Peter Benjami n Mandels on as a Directo r 48,318,582 99.96 17,399 0.04 48,33 76.94 1,012 5,981 6. To 48,321,519 99.97 12,557 0.03 48,33 76.93 2,917 re-elec 4,076 t Jérôme Bernard Jean Auguste Bayle as a Directo r 7. To 48,301,293 99.93 32,783 0.07 48,33 76.93 2,917 re-elec 4,076 t Ercan Nuri Ergül as a Directo r 8. To 48,321,519 99.97 12,557 0.03 48,33 76.93 2,917 elect 4,076 Andrew Chan Stuart as a Directo r 9. To 48,327,236 99.98 9,420 0.02 48,33 76.94 337 reappoi 6,656 nt KPMG LLP of 15 Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5GL, United Kingdom as the Company 's auditor s 10. To 48,334,699 100.00 1,957 0.00 48,33 76.94 337 authori 6,656 se the Audit and Risk Committ ee of the Board to fix the remuner ation of the auditor s 11. To give 48,326,285 99.99 3,867 0.01 48,33 76.93 6,841 authori 0,152 ty to allot securit ies up to a specifi ed amount Special Resolut ions 12. To 48,314,582 99.96 20,170 0.04 48,33 76.93 2.241 disappl 4,752 y statuto ry pre-emp tion rights for an allotme nt of equity securit ies for cash, up to a nominal amount not exceedi ng 5% of the Company 's issued ordinar y share capital 13. To 48,314,582 99.96 20,170 0.04 48,33 76.93 2.241 disappl 4,752 y statuto ry pre-emp tion rights for an allotme nt of equity securit ies for cash used only for the purpose s of financi ng an acquisi tion or capital investm ent, up to a nominal amount not exceedi ng 5% of the Company 's issued ordinar y share capital 14. To give 48,334,528 100.00 2,128 0.00 48,33 76.94 337 authori 6,656 ty to make market purchas es of the Company 's shares 15. To 48,332,230 99.99 4,426 0.01 48,33 76.94 337 permit 6,656 General Meeting s on not less than 14 clear days' notice * Excluding withheld ** A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law. Votes "withheld" were not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against each of the resolutions. In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM [1]. Full details of the poll results will also be available on the Company's website: www.globalportsholding.com [2] Enquiries: Global Ports Holding, Company Secretary Alison Chilcott, Company Secretary Telephone: +44 (0) 7752 169 354 Email: alisonc@globalportsholding.com ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 Category Code: AGM TIDM: GPH Sequence No.: 68414 EQS News ID: 1064639 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d16e1e2c58f305fa956b4e96999f613e&application_id=1064639&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=94cf8c9a5494f274d5e0207c3c74d864&application_id=1064639&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

