Hexagon Composites ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade

Dan Krick, SVP Organizational Development has sold 24,896 shares in Hexagon Composites ASA at a price of NOK 36,42 per share.

The sale is primarily to finance tax obligations from his exercise of options earlier in the year. After the transaction Dan Krick holds zero shares in Hexagon Composites ASA.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For more information:

David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.