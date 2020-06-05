Researchers at Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Systems and Device Technology IISB are trying to understand the causes of light and elevated temperature induced degradation (LeTID) in PERC solar cells. Initial investigations should provide a comprehensive understanding of the process and material dependency of LeTID and related degradation effects in monocrystalline and multicrystalline PERC solar cells.From pv magazine Germany The development of passivated emitter and rear contact (PERC) solar cell technology has enabled manufacturers to improve the efficiency of crystalline silicon ...

