Bambuser Enters a Pilot Agreement for Live Video Shopping with one of the World's Largest Retailers

STOCKHOLM, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambuser AB has entered into a pilot agreement worth SEK 350,000 with one of the world's largest retail companies. The agreement concerns Live Video Shopping for one brand in one market during the pilot phase, which lasts for a total of three months.

Bambuser AB has signed a pilot agreement for Live Video Shopping with one of the world's largest and most established retail chains. The customer in question is a global fashion group with a portfolio of several brands established in over 50 online markets with approximately 179,000 employees and a total net sales of SEK 233 billion for the 2019 financial year.

The agreement gives the customer the right to use Live Video Shopping at a fixed cost of SEK 350,000 for one of the Group's brands in one market during the pilot phase, which lasts for a total of three months.

- Great to see Live Video Shopping being used by yet another world-leading group. We see the pilot agreement as a natural first step in what will hopefully be a very strategic and long-term partnership, something that would take Bambuser to new heights, says Maryam Ghahremani, CEO of Bambuser.

This is information that Bambuser AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on 5 June 2020.



Bambuser was founded in 2007 as the world's first company with a platform for interactive mobile live video broadcasting and is a leading supplier in the live video segment. In 2019, Bambuser introduced Live Video Shopping, which enables live shopping directly on the brand's website. Bambuser is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market and is headquartered in Stockholm.

Contact information



Maryam Ghahremani, CEO | +46-8-400-160-02 | maryam@bambuser.com

or visit bambuser.com/ir

Certified Adviser

Erik Penser Bank AB | +46-8-463-83-00 | certifiedadviser@penser.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bambuser/r/bambuser-enters-a-pilot-agreement-for-live-video-shopping-with-one-of-the-world-s-largest-retailers,c3128772

The following files are available for download: