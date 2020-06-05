AGROGENERATION: General Meeting to be held behind closed doors on June 26, 2020

Paris, June 5, 2020

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic and in line with government measures to slow the spread of the virus, the Company's General Meeting will be held on June 26, 2020 behind closed doors. This means that shareholders and other persons entitled to attend will not be present, whether in person or via conference call or videoconference.

Given that shareholders will not be able to attend the meeting or be physically represented, the Company has invited shareholders to vote by post or grant proxy to the Chairman, using the corresponding form which may be downloaded from the Company website (https://agrogeneration.com/fr/agmegm/2020).

The Company would like to remind shareholders that the meeting notice published in the BALO legal notices gazette on May 22, 2020 (no. 62) sets out the agenda, the draft resolutions and the main arrangements for participation and voting at this meeting. The meeting invitation and all useful information concerning this General Meeting may be found on the Company website: https://agrogeneration.com/fr/agmegm/2020.

About AGROGENERATION

Founded in 2007, AgroGeneration is a large-scale producer of grain and oilseed. Following its merger with Harmelia, AgroGeneration today is ranked amongst some of the largest agricultural firms in Ukraine. The company's core business is grains and oil commodity crop farming, operating near 60,000 hectares of high quality agricultural lands in the East of Ukraine.

All information on AgroGeneration's website: www.AgroGeneration.com

Receive all AgroGeneration's financial information by e-mail for free by registering at: www.actusnews.com



AgroGeneration

+33 (0)1 56 43 68 60

investisseurs@AgroGeneration.com

www.AgroGeneration.com Actus Finance

Guillaume Le Floch, Investor Relations

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 70

Anne-Pauline Petureaux, Investor Relations

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

Alexandra Prisa, Media Relations

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 90

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

nGublJqaaZiYm2+dZMpompNobGhpw2HGZ2rHxWSbZsjFbJ6TxmpmbMbGZm9knG1n

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-63781-pr_general_meeting_def.pdf