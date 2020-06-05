The printing and writing paper market is poised to grow by USD 10.15 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 131-page report with TOC on "Printing and Writing Paper Market Analysis Report by Type (printing paper and writing paper) and Geographic Landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the demand for printed catalogs. In addition, the rising demand for recycled paper is anticipated to boost the growth of the printing and writing paper market.

Retailers connect with their customers using sales and marketing tools such as printed catalogs. It helps retailers create awareness about the availability and launch of products, discounts, and offer prices. For instance, e-commerce giant, Amazon, provides a printed catalog, Amazon 2019 Toy catalog. This helps the vendor to attract more customers. Such developments in marketing strategies is bolstering the demand for printing papers and writing papers to create catalogs. Thus, the increasing demand for printed catalogs is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Printing and Writing Paper Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Industrial, Safety and Graphics, Health Care, Electronics and Energy, and Consumer. The company offers a wide variety of printing and writing papers, which includes Post-it Wall Pad.

International Paper Co.

International Paper Co. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The company offers a wide variety of printing and writing papers such as Springhill Opaque Colors and Accent Opaque.

ITC Ltd.

ITC Ltd. is headquartered in India and operates under various business segments, namely FMCG, Hotels, Paperboards, Paper, and Packaging, and Agri Business. The company offers a wide variety of printing and writing papers, which includes Alfa Plus and Bible Printing.

Legion Paper

Legion Paper is headquartered in the US and offers products through the business segment, Products. The company offers a wide variety of printing and writing papers, which includes Arches Text.

Monadnock Paper Mills Inc.

Monadnock Paper Mills Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the business segments: Products and Capabilities. The company offers a wide variety of printing and writing papers, which includes Chart Paper.

Printing And Writing Paper Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2024)

Printing paper

Writing paper

Printing And Writing Paper Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Key leading countries

