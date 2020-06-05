COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

5 JUNE 2020

MEDIA REPORTS ON GROUP HUMAN RESOURCES FUNCTION

Further to media reports, Richemont confirms that it has initiated a comprehensive review of its Human Resources function, which may have an impact on the composition of its Senior Executive Committee.

No decision has been made so far.

The Company has no further comments to make at this stage.

