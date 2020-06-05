TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Disclosure of rights attached to equity shares 05-Jun-2020 / 18:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TUI AG Disclosure of rights attached to equity shares In adherence to new Listing Rule 9.2.6ER(1)(a) requiring all valid prospectus or listing particulars to be uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism ("NSM"), TUI has today uploaded a copy of its previously published TUI AG merger prospectus from October 2014 and supplementary prospectus from December 2014 (the "Documents") to the NSM. The Documents set out the rights and restrictions applying to the Company's listed equity shares. The NSM can be accessed at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism [1]. This announcement is made in accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.3. ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 68419 EQS News ID: 1064473 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=85b7d6ae5391f81082b576e4b5269b1d&application_id=1064473&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

