PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: Notice of an entity controlled by the issuer that has ceased to have material importance for the issuer 05-Jun-2020 / 18:51 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notice of an entity controlled by the issuer that has ceased to have material importance for the issuer June 5, 2020. Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) hereby reports a change in the list of entities having material importance for the Company. Full legal name, registered address, INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) (if applicable) and OGRN (Primary State Registration Number) (if applicable) of the entity that has ceased to have material importance for the issuer: Joint-Stock Company Far-Eastern Distribution Company, registered address: Blagoveshchensk, Amur Oblast, Russian Federation, INN 2801108200; OGRN 1052800111308; Type of control over the entity that has ceased to have material importance for the issuer: indirect control; Grounds on which the issuer controls the entity that has ceased to have material importance for the issuer: participation in the entity controlled by the issuer; Attribute of the issuer's exercise of control over the entity that has ceased to have material importance for the issuer: the right to dispose of over fifty percent of votes in the supreme governing body of the entity controlled by the issuer; Grounds owing to which the entity controlled by the issuer has ceased to have material importance for the issuer: preparation of the consolidated financial statements, according to which the entity controlled by the issuer accounts for less than five percent of the consolidated value of assets or less than five percent of consolidated income; Date of occurrence of the grounds owing to which the entity controlled by the issuer has ceased to have material importance for the issuer: June 5, 2020; About RusHydro RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is Russia's largest generating company and is the fourth in the world with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38 GW. For more information: Investor Relations Department Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext.1304 ir@rushydro.ru The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. One can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "plan", "aim", "target", "forecast", "project", "should", "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic and political conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia and rapid technological and market changes in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations. ISIN: US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: HYDR LEI Code: 2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 68420 EQS News ID: 1064713 End of Announcement EQS News Service

