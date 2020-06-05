Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems brings to you comprehensive insights on three media and entertainment industry trends driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To recover from the crisis while laying the foundation for a thriving future, media and entertainment companies must focus on four key strategic opportunities:

How to realign business models and technologies for better consumer engagement

How to redefine relationships with existing customers during the spending pullback

How to increase channel time and length of consumptions

How to enhance customer retention through targeted marketing

The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically changed the way media is consumed globally. With governments imposing restrictions on the movement of people, many are confined to their homes, as a result, social lives have moved online and online media consumption has witnessed a sudden surge from the at-home segments of television, online gaming, and over-the-top (OTT) media platforms. On the contrary, the external or physical consumption models are suffering, as social distancing norms and lockdowns are enforced by governments across the globe. With long-term implications, yet to emerge, the focus now is on the trends induced by the pandemic that has resulted in a major paradigm shift in the media and entertainment sector. The paradigm shift within the media and entertainment industry will further be impacted by the changes in consumer behavior caused due to lockdowns and travel bans. Our interaction with media and entertainment industry clients from across geographies has helped us gain detailed information on the challenges and opportunities in this sector. We have highlighted a few trends, that in our opinion, will play a pivotal role in redefining the media and entertainment industry.

According to Quantzig's advanced analytics experts, "The crisis has permanently changed the way customers consume digital media making it essential for media service providers to focus on an end-to-end transformation focused on catering to the dynamic needs of the customers."

Media and Entertainment Industry Trends Driven by COVID-19

1: Mobile streaming losses ground to television

2: OTT services witness a sudden surge in demand

3: Media platforms have become conduits for virtual experiences

