The global paints and coatings industry is expected to grow at a considerable rate over the coming years. This is largely fueled by increasing demand from both developed and developing countries. Additionally, surging economic growth, increasing demand from the construction sector, and the ever-growing market for consumer goods and automobiles are expected to contribute to the paints and coatings market expansion. Despite the positive outlook, paints and coatings manufacturers continue to face an array of challenges. These include rising raw material prices, stringent environmental regulations, global economic uncertainty, technological constraints, and regulatory hurdles. As such, companies operating in the paints and coatings industry are in the need to take strategic initiatives to respond to these ever-changing market conditions.

Business Challenges Faced:

The client is a paints and coatings manufacturer based out of Germany. The client was planning to open a new production unit and establish its operations in the United States. However, the client noted that the closure of some production plants in the USA due to failures, maintenance work, and accidents resulted in the volatility of raw material prices. Also, the rising impact of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and regulatory hurdles made it difficult for the company to expand their operations to the United States. The client, therefore, wanted to gather a comprehensive understanding of the cost structure in the US paints and coatings industry. Also, the client wanted to understand the key preferences of consumers from a brand recall standpoint. They chose to partner with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market identification solution.

Business Outcome

With Infiniti's market identification solution, the client was able to analyze the US paints and coatings industry with respect to market metrics and forecast its growth. Also, the client was able to gather comprehensive insights on the regulatory and competitive environment in the US paints and coatings industry. In addition to this, the client was able to develop a baseline understanding of the entire value chain and specified products in the market.

Besides, the client was able to:

Identify various technologies being implemented by companies in the US paints and coatings industry and the main technology providers providing these solutions

Successfully establish their business presence in the Mideast and Southeast United States

Identify the niche customer segments to focus on to market their products

Create contingency plans to meet the unexpected changes in the prices of raw materials

Efficiently price their products and focus on product portfolio expansion

Implement similar technologies and enhance operational efficiency

Increase sales by 23%

