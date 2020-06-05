HemaGenetics Technologies Corp.: HemaGenetics Technologies Announces Share Distribution Record Date with Subsidiaries under Plan of Arrangement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2020 / HemaGenetics Technologies Corp. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has set the share distribution record date for the Arrangement with 1207326 B.C. LTD., 1207331 B.C. LTD., 1207334 B.C. LTD., 1207335 B.C. LTD., 1207378 B.C. LTD., 1207380 B.C. LTD., 1207382 B.C. LTD., 1208614 B.C. LTD., 1209629 B.C. LTD., 1209631 B.C. LTD., 1210352 B.C. LTD., and 1211319 B.C. LTD. (collectively, the "Subsidiaries") as at the end of business day on June 5, 2020, which is the record date for the shareholders of the Company who would receive 8,502,104 common shares of each of the Subsidiaries upon the effective (distribution and spin out) date of the Arrangement with each of the Subsidiaries, subject to any conversion factor as established by the Board of Directors of the Company pursuant to the Arrangement.

On July 8, 2019, the Company entered into an arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") with its wholly owned subsidiaries 1207326 B.C. LTD., 1207331 B.C. LTD., 1207334 B.C. LTD., 1207335 B.C. LTD., 1207378 B.C. LTD., 1207380 B.C. LTD., 1207382 B.C. LTD., 1208614 B.C. LTD., 1208616 B.C. LTD., 1209629 B.C. LTD., 1209631 B.C. LTD., 1210352 B.C. LTD., and 1211319 B.C. LTD. (collectively, the "Subcos"), to effect an arrangement pursuant to a plan of arrangement with each of the foregoing parties (the transaction being the "Arrangement"). Under the Arrangement, the Company proposes to transfer certain of its assets to the mentioned subsidiaries, which will ultimately conclude with the issuance of shares of such subsidiaries to the Company's shareholders in exchange for such asset transfers. Pursuant to the Arrangement Agreement, each of the share distribution record dates and effective dates for the Arrangement can be set separate for each of the Subcos. The Company received unanimous shareholder approval at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on August 9, 2019 and Supreme Court of British Columbia approval on August 27, 2019 with respect of the Arrangement Agreement and Arrangement. For more information on the Arrangement, please refer to the copy of the Arrangement Agreement filed on July 12, 2019, and news releases issued on July 9, 2019, August 15, 2019 and August 29, 2019, all filed and available on the Company's SEDAR profile accessible at www.sedar.com.

