Tuxis Corporation Announces Virtual Meeting for its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2020 / Tuxis Corporation (OTC PINK:TUXS) (the "Company") today announced that, due to concerns regarding COVID-19, it will hold its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders (the "Meeting") virtually, through an audio webcast.

Stockholders may attend the Meeting by completing a pre-registration with Securities Transfer Corporation ("STC"), the Company's transfer agent, no later than 10:00am ET on June 18, 2020. To pre-register, you must contact STC at jstackhouse@stctransfer.com. Only stockholders of record at the close of business on March 26, 2020 are permitted to register and attend the Meeting. If you do not pre-register, you will not be able to attend the Meeting.

Once pre-registered, you may attend the meeting at https://stctransfer.zoom.us/s/93226311447. During the Meeting, you will participate in an audio webcast. The meeting will start at 11:00 A.M., ET on June 18, 2020. We encourage you to access the Meeting website at least 15 minutes prior to the start time. We will follow established meeting rules and procedures.

As always, we encourage you to vote your shares prior to the Meeting. You may vote your shares by following the instructions on your proxy card.

A copy of this press release may be found on the Company's website at www.tuxis.com.

About Tuxis Corporation

Tuxis Corporation is a holding company that engages through subsidiaries primarily in real estate development and management. To learn more about Tuxis Corporation, including Rule 15c2-11 information, please visit www.tuxis.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain information presented in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements include statements concerning the Company's plans, including its plans as to the use of the proceeds from the sale, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions, and other information that is not historical information. In some cases, forward looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates" or "intends," or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy. All forward-looking statements by the Company involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements, including the negative impacts from the continued spread of COVID-19 on the economy, the real estate industry, the broader financial markets, the Company's financial condition, and results of operations and cash flows. The Company may also make additional forward looking statements from time to time. All such subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, by the Company or on its behalf, are also expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements, including without limitation, the Company's examination of historical operating trends and estimates of future earnings, are based upon the Company's current expectations and various assumptions. The Company's expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, but there can be no assurance that the Company's expectations, beliefs and projections will result or be achieved. All forward looking statements apply only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact: Donald Klimoski II

Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary, and

Chief Compliance Officer

1-212-785-0900, ext. 280

dklimoski@tuxis.com

www.tuxis.com

SOURCE: Tuxis Corporation

