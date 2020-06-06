The global emergency lighting battery market size is expected to grow by USD 636.42 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 6%. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the emergence of smart emergency lighting systems. In addition, the increasing number of infrastructure projects is anticipated to boost the growth of the emergency lighting battery market.

The emergence of smart emergency lighting systems is expected to drive the emergency lighting battery market growth during the forecast period. The rise of smart solutions in various industries worldwide with various features has led to the shift in consumers towards smart solutions. Similarly, emergency lighting manufacturers are focusing on smart emergency lighting system technologies, which can be utilized for tracking testing of emergency light conditions. These technologies allow building managers to test the lighting system automatically, understand its usage, detect any luminance failure, and provide solutions for places that require emergency lights with a single software or a mobile app. Such innovations are expected to stimulate the demand for emergency lighting, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Major Five Emergency Lighting Battery Companies:

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has business operations under various segments, such as manufacturing; McLane Company; service and retail; BNSF; Berkshire Hathaway Energy; and insurance, corporate and other. The company manufactures and supplies emergency lighting batteries through its subsidiary, Duracell.

C&D Technologies Inc.

C&D Technologies Inc. operates its business through various segments, such as VLA Batteries, VRLA Batteries, Lithium Ion, battery monitoring, racks cabinets, and spill containment safety. The company offers emergency lighting batteries through its subsidiary, Trojan Battery Co.

Crown Battery Manufacturing Co.

Crown Battery Manufacturing Co. manufactures industrial batteries and industrial battery charging systems. The company offers durable backup batteries for emergency lighting applications

Discover Energy Pty Ltd.

Discover Energy Pty Ltd. has business operations under various segments, such as electricity, solar and batteries, and DE insight. The company offers batteries for a wide range of emergency lighting and security devices.

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. operates its business through various segments, such as transportation; motive power; reserve power; and wire, cable, and batteries. The company offers batteries for emergency lighting and other stationery and stand-by applications.

Emergency Lighting Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

NiCd battery

NiMH battery

Li-ion battery

Lead-acid battery

Emergency Lighting Battery Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

