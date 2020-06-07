Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 07.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 909943 ISIN: AT0000652011 Ticker-Symbol: EBO 
Xetra
05.06.20
17:35 Uhr
24,930 Euro
+2,080
+9,10 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
ERSTE GROUP BANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ERSTE GROUP BANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,32024,87006.06.
24,30024,80005.06.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ERSTE GROUP
ERSTE GROUP BANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ERSTE GROUP BANK AG24,930+9,10 %
POLYTEC HOLDING AG5,890+4,43 %
SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT AG30,500+3,74 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.