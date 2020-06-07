A sensational week for our ATX with 11,32 per cent up. Erste Group with a 25 per cent gain in one week. News came from Wienerberger, voestalpine, Wolftank, Fabasoft, Andritz, Wolford, Vienna Stock Exchange and Warner Music. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX up 11,32% to 2.485 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at -22,03%. Up to now there were 49 days with a positive and 59 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 23,05% away, from the low 52,38%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2020 is Tuesday with 0,65%, the weakest is Monday with -1,13%. These are the best-performers this week: Erste Group 25,63% in front of SBO 24,59% and Polytec 17,93%. And the following stocks performed worst: Zumtobel -4,03% in front of S Immo -3,65% and UBM -3,17%. Further highlights this ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...