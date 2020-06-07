voestalpine: For the steel company voestalpine Group the business year 2019/20 was defined by a massive dampening of sentiment in the economic environment owing to the worldwide trade conflicts. The revenue of the voestalpine Group fell in the business year 2019/20 by 6.2% to Euro 12.7 bin. The decline on the earnings side was more dramatic on account of internal non-recurring effects. As previously communicated, impairment losses were recognized in the third quarter of the business year 2019/20 as a result of impairment tests conducted at the time. In addition, provisions for risks with negative consequences (including restructuring costs) were recognized also. Another impairment test had to be carried out in April 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic; it resulted in yet more impairment ...

