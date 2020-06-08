Media release

Gurit advances closure of Zullwil Aerospace plant in Switzerland

Zurich, Switzerland, June 8, 2020 - Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) announces that it advances the closure of its Zullwil plant into 2020, several months earlier than originally planned.

The demand in the global Aerospace market has dropped because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On October 1, 2019 Gurit already communicated its intention to close the Zullwil, Switzerland site in the second half of 2021. The site will now stop production before the end of 2020 due to the current market situation. After the closure of the Zullwil plant, Gurit will continue to serve the global demand for Aerospace prepregs out of the renewed and extended facilities in Kassel, Germany.

About Gurit

The subsidiaries of Gurit Holding AG, Wattwil/Switzerland, (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) specialize in the development and manufacture of advanced composite materials, composite tooling equipment and core kitting services. The product range comprises structural core materials, fibre reinforced prepregs, wind blade moulds, formulated products including coatings, resins and adhesives as well as structural composite engineering. Gurit supplies global growth markets such as the wind turbine industry, aerospace, marine, rail and many more. Gurit has production sites and offices in Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, Ecuador, Germany, Indonesia, India, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States.

www.gurit.com

