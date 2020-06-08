InformCare Launch O2 Nose Filters As WHO estimate 30+ UK towns & Cities Exceed Air Pollution Limits

LONDON, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We all know that coughs and sneezes spread viruses and bacteria that travel through the already impure air at 2000 miles an hour and you only have to think about what we have all been through in the last few months to know what lurks in the air around us.

O2 Nose Filters are the latest weapon in the war against city pollution - air filters so small they can be easily be worn inside a commuter's nostrils. The discreet nose filters are so tiny that they are almost invisible when inserted into the nose and the claim is they prevent 90% of large PM 10 pollution particles from reaching the lungs, in addition they prevent 65% of pollution finer pollution PM 2.5 particles from entering the lungs.

"The market is increasing" said Harry Cole, technical director of Respro, a British company which makes masks. "People using the underground, buses, trains and planes have an increased awareness of potential poor air quality. We don't just sell to cyclists but also to pedestrians and tourists going to different countries with known poor air quality."

A recent report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimated that more than 30 UK towns and cities, exceeded air pollution limits, with a further 17 at the limit.

The WHO says that poor air quality is a major cause of disease and death - increasing the risk of stroke, heart disease, lung cancer and chronic and acute respiratory diseases, including asthma.

In cities and larger towns where there is a high volume of traffic, levels are worse. If you live near a main road, particularly a hill, with buildings or houses at each side, then a barrier or a tunnel effect without the roof is created, where particles do not disperse as well and pollution levels are higher for longer.

Evidence shows that spending time in areas with high levels of air pollution can worsen asthma symptoms, damage lung function, and reduce life expectancy. The O2 micro nose filters are now available in the UK for the first time. The makers claim they provide relief against pollution and airborne viruses.

They are quickly gaining popularity in China, where mega cities such as Shanghai report some of the world's poorest air quality.

Air pollution is a public health emergency that cuts thousands of lives short each year with children, older people and the poorest most at risk.

https://www.informcare.co.uk/o2nosefilters/

Contact

Alex Pickard

+44 (0)738-446-6325