All Star Minerals Plc - Notice of GM

ALL STAR MINERALS PLC

("All Star'' or the Company)

The Company announces that a Circular ("Notice of General Meeting") providing details of a general meeting of shareholders ("General Meeting") has been posted to shareholders.

The Notice of General Meeting contains Resolutions seeking shareholder approval for the Company to issue new ordinary shares for cash and warrants over new shares on a non-pre-emptive basis.

A General Meeting has therefore been convened to be held at Cardinal House, 46 St Nicholas Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1TT at noon on 23 June 2020.

The Notice of General Meeting and Form of Proxy will shortly be available to be downloaded from: https://www.allstarminerals.co.uk/rule75.html

The most recent "stay at home" measures adopted by the government to combat the Covid-19 pandemic prohibit, unless essential for work purposes, public gatherings of more than two people. In accordance with guidance issued by the chartered governance institute (icsa), and assuming the continuation of the "stay at home" measures, it is the Company's intention to proceed with holding the general meeting with the minimum quorum of shareholders present in order to conduct the business of the meeting. Whilst the government's current prohibition on public gatherings remain in place no other shareholders will be permitted to physically attend the meeting. Any shareholder who attempts to attend the meeting in person will be refused entry. If the restrictions are lifted in the interim then alternative arrangements may be announced.

Shareholders are asked instead to vote by proxy by completing their form of proxy in accordance with the instructions set out below. The Board therefore strongly recommends all shareholders to vote on the Resolutions by proxy before the deadline of noon on 19 June 2020.

To ensure your proxy is valid, and in case of any changes in the identity of the chairman of the General Meeting you should appoint the 'Chairman of the General Meeting' as your proxy.

The Directors of All Star are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

ENQUIRIES:

All Star Minerals Plc

Tomas Nugent, Executive Chairman

Via Cairn Financial

AQSE Corporate Adviser

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Liam Murray

020 7213 0880