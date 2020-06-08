pv magazine spoke with Daren Goldin - CEO of Florida-based Goldin Solar and one of the first recipients of Tesla's Backup Gateway 2 - to get his early thoughts on the product and the improvements made in the second generation.From pv magazine USA Florida's Goldin Solar has completed the deployment of one of Tesla's newest offerings, the Tesla Backup Gateway 2. The product was installed at Goldin Solar CEO Daren Goldin's home over the last weekend of May. Tesla's Backup Gateway 2 is an energy management system that communicates directly with installed Powerwall batteries, allowing customers ...

