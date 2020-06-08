Four years after the expiration of green certificates for PV systems up to 10 kW, the authorities in Belgium's Flanders region want to support solar again - but this time in the form or rebates. A new scheme will likely go into force in 2021, with up to €1,500 to be awarded per PV system.Zuhal Demir, the energy minister of the government of the Belgian region of Flanders. said last week on Twitter that subsidies for new rooftop PV installations will be granted in the form of rebates. Demir retweeted an article from the Flemish newspaper De Tijd, in which the details of the program are revealed. ...

