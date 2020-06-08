The new JW-HT132N series features six n-type panels and offers 345 W to 370 W of frontside power output, with efficiencies ranging from 18.68% to 20.04%. The panels are manufactured with a transparent backsheet, with black mesh and a black frame.Chinese bifacial solar panel manufacturer Jolywood has launched a new black module series for rooftop applications. The JW-HT132N series features six n-type panels with frontside power output ranging from 345 W to 370 W and efficiencies between 18.68% and 20.04%. The half-cell module can be used in PV systems with a maximum voltage of 1,500 V and has a ...

