Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 08.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 806454 ISIN: FI0009010862 Ticker-Symbol: 1S0 
Berlin
05.06.20
18:45 Uhr
3,450 Euro
+0,030
+0,88 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUOMINEN OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUOMINEN OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.06.2020 | 08:05
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Suominen Corporation: Suominen's President and CEO Petri Helsky returns to work after medical leave

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on June 8, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (EEST)

Suominen's President and CEO Petri Helsky returns to work after medical leave today on June 8, 2020.

President and CEO Petri Helsky started his medical leave in the beginning of May 2020.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

For more information: Petri Helsky, President and CEO, tel. +358 (0)10 214 3080

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens, such as wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2019 were EUR 411.4 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.suominen.fi

SUOMINEN-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.