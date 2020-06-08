Suominen Corporation: Suominen's President and CEO Petri Helsky returns to work after medical leave

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on June 8, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (EEST)

Suominen's President and CEO Petri Helsky returns to work after medical leave today on June 8, 2020.

President and CEO Petri Helsky started his medical leave in the beginning of May 2020.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

For more information: Petri Helsky, President and CEO, tel. +358 (0)10 214 3080

