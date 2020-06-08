Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce Gross Return Futures and Forwards (GRF) on Single Stocks covering Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland with a tentative go live in September 2020 pending regulatory review and member readiness. GRFs are adjusted for all dividends (price reduction of gross dividend amount) that are paid during the lifetime of the contract. Accordingly, GRFs are suitable for synthetic equity exposures reflecting the stock performance without any implied dividend risk. Forwards and Futures style contracts with physical delivery at expiration will be offered, both as standardized and flexible contracts, while cash settled contracts will be offered for flexibles only. For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=779639