Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 08.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
60% in einer Woche - da geht noch mehr! Diese Woche neue Hammer-News erwartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 869858 ISIN: FR0000125338 Ticker-Symbol: CGM 
Tradegate
08.06.20
09:50 Uhr
96,20 Euro
-1,06
-1,09 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPGEMINI SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPGEMINI SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
96,4296,5209:54
96,4296,4809:54
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKLINE
BLACKLINE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BLACKLINE INC67,00+0,75 %
CAPGEMINI SE96,20-1,09 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.