Capgemini today announced it has entered into a global strategic alliance with BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL), a leading, trusted provider of unified, cloud-based software designed to automate and control the financial close process. This collaboration is focused on enabling finance and accounting (F&A) teams to reduce business-process costs while optimizing process effectiveness and efficiencies. By centralizing critical F&A operations in BlackLine's cloud platform, businesses will also gain the ability to continually capture, validate, and provide timely and accurate financial data necessary for reporting.

As a result of this collaboration, Capgemini will offer further flexibility to its clients,helping them tomove away from traditional manual accounting processes to a modern accounting experiencepowered by end-to-end solutions that combine process transformation enriched with the implementation of BlackLine solutions.

Capgemini and BlackLine are already collaborating at a US-based Capgemini client in the chemical industry, where Capgemini is helping the organization to enhance its usage of BlackLine's account reconciliation, task management, journal entry and Smart Close solutions.

"We are delighted to join hands with BlackLine to work together and achieve innovative and effective finance transformations for our clients worldwide," said David Lumley, Head of the Finance Powered by Intelligent Automation Practice for Capgemini's Business Services Global Business Line. "This collaboration will play a critical role in the expansion of our finance and accounting capabilities. It is a positive step that enhances Capgemini's best-in-class Digital Global Enterprise Model, and our Record to Analyze capabilities. It reinforces our customer-centric approach by driving improved outcomes for today's rapidly changing business environment."

BlackLine's cloud-based solutions transform F&A by automating, centralizing, and streamlining financial close operations, intercompany accounting processes, and other key processes helping large and midsize organizations across the globe modernize their F&A operations.

"We continue to grow our global community with alliance partners that are world leaders in digital finance transformation," said Marc Huffman, BlackLine President and Chief Operating Officer. "As a world leader in digital transformation and technology services with presence in approximately 50 countries and an extremely strong presence in Europe, Capgemini is at the forefront of innovation and well-positioned to address the entire breadth of client opportunities. Together we will enable organizations to move away from traditional manual accounting processes to a modern accounting experience that is unified and automated, providing continuous execution that supports the business in real time."

With nearly 50 years' experience in finance and accounting services, Capgemini has strong expertise in every finance function vital to a business, from infrastructure and applications to business process outsourcing. In the wake of evolving business requirements, Capgemini's Digital Global Enterprise Model© (D-GEM) enables its clients to be competitive in a rapidly changing, digital business environment.

Designed to complement existing financial systems, BlackLine fills the gaps left by Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Corporate Performance Management (CPM) systems to help companies increase operational efficiency, real-time visibility, and control and compliance. This ensures end-to-end financial close management and accounting automation, and drives better decision-making across the business.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in consulting, digital transformation, technology and engineering services. The Group is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients' opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year+ heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. Today, it is a multicultural company of 270,000 team members in almost 50 countries. With Altran, the Group reported 2019 combined revenues of €17billion.

Visit us at www.capgemini.com. People matter, results count.

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based solutions and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions for financial close management, accounting automation, and intercompany governance, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster, and with more control.

More than 3,000 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer and recognized Leader in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com.

