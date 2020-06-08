U.S. researchers have created a new model to assess the overlap between solar potential and underlying land use. The areas with the largest potential are the western United States, southern Africa, and the Middle East. The researchers concluded that croplands, grasslands, and wetlands are the top three land classes for PV projects linked to agricultural activities, while barren terrain, traditionally prioritized for solar PV system installation, ranked fifth.PV projects linked to agriculture have thus far shown the highest potential when combined with leafy greens such as lettuce and spinach, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...