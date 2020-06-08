SDVN Starts new Intelligent Edge Virtual Network

What is SDVN -

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2020 / SDVN is Software Defined Virtual Network, that is an advanced next generation block chain network. Through its deep integration of blockchain, SDVN, edge computing as well as the capacity to consolidate the global telecommunication apparatus, the proprietary project aims to reset the industry by creating a decentralized, distributed ecosystem that opens the next chapter of the online economy system.

An Overview

1.The Objectives

With a long track record of successful applications and operation history that goes back more than a decade, SDVN project wants to create a thriving ecological closed-loop for the C2C, C2B, B2C, and B2B market. Created with a strong emphasis on privacy, security, reliability and flexibility, the SDVN platform is designed to integrate computing, bandwidth, storage, and data resources and lay the foundation for the growing cryptocurrency economy as well as the age of the Internet of Things.

The first phase of SDVN project is to install a total of 21 root nodes (RN), 1,000 central nodes (CN) and one million edge nodes(EN).

2. Current roadmap

2.1. Deploy 100 root nodes (RN), 5,000 central nodes (CN) and 10 million edge nodes (EN) globally through collaborations with other parties.

2.2 Create a network communication path that utilizes advanced machine learning for path selection.

2.3. Integrate a complete set of mining capabilities, including traffic-based mining, storage-based mining, compute-based mining, and exchange-based mining. Users can gain profits in multiple levels and channels.

2.4. Make a robust mining management tool, including an autopilot function that takes away the stress of micro-managing mining activities.

2.5. Integrate and connect the needs and resources of the entire network. Provide distributed storage, retrieval, space leasing, intelligent router scheduling, high-speed communication data forwarding, data and resource sharing services at the three levels of RN, CN, and EN.

2.6. Provide the necessary SDK and API interfaces for developers to build new apps or dapps base on SDVN.

2.7. Implement an incubation policy that offers a platform where new SDVN applications could be selected for additional investment and development.

2.8. Construct a social space that allows users to engage with each other as well as the resources they are interested in.

2.9 . Break the barrier that separates household and enterprise, mobile and landline networks.

2.10. Provides a solution for IoT (Internet of Things) companies to better position themselves for the next 5G and 6G IoT market.

3. The advantages

3.1. Decentralized, distributed networking capability

SDVN allows rapid deployment of network-to-network, point-to-network and point-to-point secure private network.

3.2. Encryption and access

Every bit of data in SDVN network is subjected to extensive encryption that fully complies with the United States Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) and China's National Information Security Technology GB/T15843 series.

3.3. Fault tolerance and network attack mitigation

SDVN platform's adoption of a decentralized, distributed multi-node design has granted itself a high level of system redundancy. In the event of a node failure, the system would still remain operational.

3.4. Data security protection

Due to the nature of blockchain technology, each node of an SDVN network operates independently, and its stored data is also protected against interference carried out by unauthorized parties.

3.5. The real implementation and delivery blockchain project

SDVN has been integrating the mature technology of the virtual network that has been in operation for many years into the latest blockchain technology, which has been creating a new Internet value creation platform. SDVN achieved seamless connection between the mobile Internet and the traditional Internet, corporate networks and home networks, also recreated the value of resources on the basis of the chain. SDVN is one of the few blockchain super projects with unlimited value potential in the world.

3.6. Official support for various cryptocurrency mining methods

The SDVN platform officially supports bandwidth mining, hard drive (HDD) mining, and router mining, allowing each miner to adopt their own mining strategy.

3.7. Low Cost Mining

SDVN mining capability forgoes the need for specialized mining hardware that more conventional mining methods would otherwise require. By design, miners who wish to operate at a larger scale would conduct their mining campaigns at the root node and central nodes while others conduct their mining at the edge nodes.

4. Current progression

4.1. SDVN project has obtained the ability to carry out network-wide traffic-based mining charge and mining revenue calculation of On Chain storage settlement after it has finished integrating virtual networking and blockchain features. It has also concluded its Ethereum public blockchain and enlisting on the trading center(May 2020)

4.2. Deploy more than 20,000 household-based edge nodes (July 2020)

4.3. Finish developing mining feature based on the distributed storage model (September 2020)

4.4. Increase the deployment of household-based edge nodes to 50,000 (October 2020)

4.5. Finish developing mining feature (October 2020)

4.6. Expand the deployment of household-based edge nodes to 10,000 (December 2020)

Business prospect

We believe that while Filecoin is currently the hottest blockchain project on the market, an important part of its technical design goal is to solve the prevalent data storage problem by adding an incentive-layer on top of the IPFS distributed storage model. In comparison, SDVN leverages its own distributed storage infrastructure, which includes RN, CN and EN that amount to a total of three layers of nodes, to allow a flexible exchange of resources in the B2B, B2C and C2C scenarios. Its goal is to build global decentralized security private network, to realize the sharing and reusing of global virtual network node resources, and to redefine the Internet economic activities and values. As a result, the SDVN platform's potential is unrivalled by any blockchain projects on the market.

Ways of earning

1. Carry out traffic-based mining events for household users. The more uplink traffic a household generates, the more revenue it gets.

2. Carry out storage-based mining events on edge node devices.

3. Create exchange-based mining events. Revenue is determined by the resource's rating, the number of downloads, and more criteria.

4. Carry out mining activities through providing high-speed network transit service. the mining revenue is obtained according to specific target routing, network-wide intelligent routing hits, and routing forwarding data.

5. SDVN also offers an autopilot feature that automates the mining process per request.

Plans for upcoming public testing

As of now, the first wave of recruiting public participants for testing the SDVN edge nodes has ended with very promising results. According to the data, a portion of the participants have covered the cost of their initial investment through currency appreciation in less than ten days. Furthermore, the fact that 99% of the first wave participants have earned more than their expectation has caused the demand from new participants to grow beyond the supply capacity of the current hardware inventory in just one week.

We'd like to thank the community for their participation and enthusiasm. But we also know that there are many who weren't able to get into the first wave. To make sure that everyone gets a second chance, we just started the second wave of recruitment. Hop in now!

The team

Co-Founder & Chief Architect Officer

Penland Rory Terence

Penland Rory Terence is the co-founder of SDVN and the Chief Architect of the SDVN project. Terence is responsible for the project's overall technical framework.

Under the guidance of industry forerunner Professor Fouad Tobagi in the field of wireless network, Terence has a long history of researching network protocol and network architecture.

Prior to SDVN, Terence held positions in IBM, CISCO, Accenture and Google.

Terence holds a PhD degree in computer science from Stanford University.

Co-Founder & Foundation Secretary

Michael Jan White

Michael Jan White is the co-founder of SDVN and he is the expert behind SDVN's overall architectural design, mathematical verification model design, cryptography, and secure private key system design.

Previously working at Google and Facebook, White is known for his expertise in information security as well as his extensive record of research and design in the field of SDVN.

White holds a PhD degree in computer science from the California University of Berkeley

Co-Founder & CTO

Chuck Layer

Chuck Layer is the co-founder of SDVN and he leads the design of the overall network infrastructure of the SDVN network.

Layer studied under Dr. Vint Cerf, an industry pioneer who is recognized as one of "the fathers of the Internet." Known for his expertise in network architecture, Layer contributed heavily to the research of the TCP/IP internet protocol and basic research of the internet.

Layer held positions at Google and Information Networking Institute of Carnegie Mellon University.

Layer holds a Bachelor degree in Mathematics from Carnegie Mellon University and a PhD degree from the California University of Los Angeles.

