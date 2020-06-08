OVER 500 PROJECTS SUBMITTED FOR THE QUALIFICATION PHASE OF EUROPE'S BIGGEST CREATIVE CHALLENGE

Over 500 projects were submitted during the first phase of Reply's Creative Challenge 2020, the largest online creative team-based competition in Europe part of the Reply Challenges programme which brings together students and young creatives from all over Europe in the development of concepts conceived by the most established art directors and professionals in the marketing and communication scene.

More than 6,200 creative talents (+77% compared to 2019) from over 70 countries around the world divided into more than 1,000 teams (+86%) answered Reply's call to action and defined their personal and innovative ways to restart business. With an average age of between 18 and 29 years, the participants put themselves to the test working together in cohesive and efficient teams despite social distancing.

The central theme for this year's challenge is the increasingly pervasive spread of Social Media and the role Digital Experience plays in the communication of brands and companies. Along with digitization, the challenge asks young creatives to rethink the models and strategies of engagement we use to connect with consumers in order to restart and react to the spread of the pandemic.

"Resilience" has been the leitmotif of the briefs assigned to the five competition categories Employer Branding, Brand Activation, Service Design, Branded Content, Social Media Instagram by the creative agencies of the Reply network and the creative professionals of the 5 Competition Partners: Ducati, MSC Crociere, Martini, FCA, OBI. The briefs ranged from launch events on Instagram to social distancing tests, to new ways to attract talent to a company through creative thinking, to how to reactivate the flow to physical stores, to techniques to assist customers, to the creation of new ideas that will help make a historic brand alive and attractive forever, category that has gathered the most admissions.

The final, scheduled for Wednesday, July 1st, will bring together the 5 finalist teams (1 for each category) who will be selected in the next few days by the panel on the basis of innovation and quality of their proposals. The final challenge will put young creatives in direct contact with the best marketing and communication professionals at European level, a great opportunity that could open the path to their future.

Find out more about the Creative Challenge 2020 at challenges.reply.com.

