The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 9 June 2020 in the ISIN below. ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: TORM A --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 74,760,653 shares (USD 747,606.53) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 67,132 shares (USD 671.32) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 74,827,785 shares (USD 748,277.85 --------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 49.0 --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: USD 0.01 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TRMD A --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 120191 ---------------------------------------------------------