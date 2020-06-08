Objectway Wins XCelent Depth of Service Award in Celent "Wealth Management Client Onboarding Platforms" Report

A comprehensive front-to-back Client Lifecycle Management solution for prospecting and onboarding clients

MILAN and LONDON, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Objectway, a leader in the software and services for the Digital Wealth & Investment Management sector, won the XCelent awardfor the leadingDepth of Service score in Celent report "Wealth Management Client Onboarding Platforms."

This report examined eight major vendors offering digital onboarding capabilities in Europe and North America, focusing on trends, technology and functionalities, and client preferences.

According to the renowned research and consulting firm, Objectway "stood out in several key areas, most notably the staff's vast experience, SLA features, and client satisfactionwith the implementation process."

Celent also recognised that Objectway Client Engage and Conectus Onboarding provide "a comprehensive front-to-back Client Lifecycle Managementoffering allowing clients to identify prospects as well as onboard, with a user-friendly UI."

Further elements noted in the report were Objectway's interactive collaboration model, whereby the solution is easy to use and integrate as it offers customization capabilities that can be configured with low code changes, compared to those offered by other vendors evaluated by Celent. Its robust AML capabilities, since uniquely stringent EU Compliance rules, give the firm a content advantage over vendors focused in other areas of the world.

Luigi Marciano, Objectway's CEO and founder, commented: "We are glad and proud of this award recognition from Celent. As one of the first parts of the client interaction lifecycle, an effective onboarding workflow is critical to starting the client relationship on a strong footing. This acknowledgment testifies how we successfully help wealth managers achieve their digital client onboarding and engagement strategy to enhance their whole client lifecycle management."

Awaad Aamir, analyst at Celent and co-author of the report, affirmed: "The Depth of Service award is particularly relevant as it derives from the high evaluation received in aspects related to clients concrete experience with the implementation of Objectway's Client Lifecycle Management and Onboarding solutions."