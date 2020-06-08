Floor Cleaning Equipment Market Size to Reach $9.56 Billion by 2025 Based on Rising Concerns About Various Airborne Diseases Caused by Dirt & Dust Particles | Million Insights

FELTON, California, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Floor Cleaning Equipment Market is projected to touch USD 9.56 billion by 2025, as per the latest report by Million Insights. It is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period. Increasing the use of several flooring materials like ceramic, wood and stone is projected to accelerate the need for floor cleaning equipment, resulting in driving the market. Further, rising consciousness about various airborne diseases caused by dirt and dust particles is contributing to the growth of the product. Rapidly developing the construction and hospitality segment owing to the requirement for various floor cleaning equipment like polishers, electronic sweepers, scrubbers and vacuum cleaners is also fueling the market growth.

Leading player is focusing on continuous product advancement to cater to the changing needs. This factor is projected to further drive the floor cleaning equipment market. Tennant Co. in the year 2015 announced the launch of a T300 Scrubber that facilitates multiple arrangements in completing the task of cleaning the hard surface in hospitals. Furthermore, the launch of models like ride-on for floor mopping has witnessed a high demand because of their ability to reduce the forward motion of the user resulting in decreased use of efforts and time reduction. Floor scrubber sector dominated the market owing to wide applications of cleaning across various industries like commercial, hospitality and many more.

Residential application is projected to grow with a CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period. North America dominated the market by holding a global share of 44% in the year 2018. The development of the corporate segment on account of the accessibility of huge commercial areas in developed nations is projected to boost market growth. Furthermore, the growing use of carpet for floor covering has increased the utilization of vacuum cleaners, thereby boosting the vacuum cleaner market.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The vacuum cleaner division is projected to ascend with a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period. However, floor scrubber is anticipated to be the leading segment of the floor cleaning equipment market over the forecast period.

The commercial application was the dominating sector in the year 2018 and is expected to hold its leading position during the estimated period.

Asia Pacific is ascending with a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period.

is ascending with a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period. Major players of the market are Comac SpA; Minuteman International, Inc.; International Cleaning Equipment; Alfred Kärcher GmbH & Co. KG; Denis Rawlins ; EUREKA S.p.A.; Nilfisk Group; Tennant Company; and Hako Group.

Million Insights has segmented the global floor cleaning equipment market based on product, end user, and region:

Floor Cleaning Equipment Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Scrubber



Vacuum Cleaner



Sweeper



Others

Floor Cleaning Equipment Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Residential



Commercial

Floor Cleaning Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





UK





France



Asia Pacific



China





Japan



Central & South America



Middle East & Africa

