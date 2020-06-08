British Council has today announced in France, a scheme to part-fund one-on-one English lessons for one million learners across the globe. One million 30-minute private introductory sessions on their MyTutor video tutoring platform are being reduced to just €1 to help learners keep prepared for their IELTS exams during lockdown.

Globally, over two billion people are learning English as a second language, and every year over three million of them take an IELTS exam, often as part of a visa application or to study abroad.

In France, over 23 million people speak English

Of those taking IELTS, 50% achieve an advanced level (7+)

A further 24% achieve an intermediate level (6+)

With COVID-19 related lockdown and travel restrictions in place, learners have been unable to visit teaching and examination centres. British Council has moved quickly to support them through the launch of MyTutor, providing a way to maintain and improve their English level amid lockdown.

Over 5,000 MyTutor English lessons have already been booked, and the numbers are growing rapidly. Each session is personalised to the learner's level and motivation, whether that is brushing up on English before an interview or preparing for an IELTS exam. All tutors are spread across the world with experience of online teaching, allowing the flexibility to study in any timezone.

Mark Robson, Director of English and Exams, British Council said "Our team has been working hard to innovate during what has been a challenging time for our learners. I'm delighted to sponsor this initiative to make quality teaching available to people all over the world. Whilst a number of our teaching centres are currently closed, I want to encourage English language learners to try our digital classroom experience."

Joanna Pearson, Director of New Product Development, British Council commented "These exams are really important to our students. It was heartbreaking when we couldn't reach them, but it's great that we can now support their learning journey. We are delighted to help those that want to improve their English, one of the most valuable capabilities in this increasingly connected world."

To take advantage of the part-funded scheme and get an introductory €1 session, click here or search "British Council MyTutor"

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200608005135/en/

Contacts:

Charlie Bragg, Head of Marketing, EnglishScore

E: charlie.bragg@englishscore.com